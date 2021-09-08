The Costco Deli Just Brought Back This Comfort Meal

Costco is beloved for its large assortment of grab-and-go meals, which require little prep work before serving. And fans of the deli section will be excited to hear that a favorite fall dinner is back at the warehouse. After all, it’s the perfect comfort food to heat up on a crisp autumn night.

Like the others massive items at the deli, Costco’s chicken pot pies weigh a lot—more than 5 pounds! They’re also made in-house with—you guessed it—Costco’s iconic rotisserie chicken. These savory pastries can feed a crowd, and they do so at an affordable price—around $20.

Instagram user @costcohotfinds recently demonstrated why these pies are a great option for Costco members who are looking to save time as they get dinner on the table. “The crust came out perfectly brown—and the veggies were so good and soft in the middle,” she said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Eat This Not That