The Dill of a Lifetime? In a Nation that’s Enduring its Own Sour Patch, the Pickle Dominated 2024

Ted Anthony, Associated Press Deli January 6, 2025

Was it April, when Nature Made introduced its pickle-flavored gummy vitamins? Was it November, when Petco’s “Pickle Mania” promotion offered 26 different pickle-themed toys for dogs and cats? Maybe it was the December day that a food scholar was heard to utter, “Everyone can kind of see their needs met by pickles.”

Or perhaps it was just a couple weeks ago, when Instagram chef itsmejuliette (no stranger to online pickle activities) posted a cheeky challenge on her “cooking with no rules” feed: “this is your sign to surprise your neighbor with a pickle wreath.” More than 70,000 people liked her style, or at least her post.

