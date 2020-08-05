The Fete Des Fromages / Nola Cheese Fest Postponed to 2021

NEW ORLEANS – Hosted by the French American Chamber of Commerce Gulf Coast chapter, the 3rd edition of Fête des Fromages (aka Nola Cheese Fest) scheduled on Nov. 7, 2020, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two first edition of this festival brought together the best cheese makers of Europe and the United States, with their cheese-adoring public for unlimited cheese tasting against a distinctly New Orleanian backdrop of live music, craft beer, and French wines.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings related to the prevention of the spread of the virus and the immense strain it has put on possible sponsors, the decision has been made to postpone Fête des Fromages to a later date in 2021.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this fun and unique event. The concern regarding the coronavirus pandemic and other circumstances make it impossible for the FACC-GC to hold the event. We are committed to do our part to help protect our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, partners and event staff. This is our community and we all must be and remain safe” said Eric Belin, FACC-GC’s President.

With our partners and sponsors, we are exploring other ways to engage the community and provide some exciting virtual experience.

To stay inform about our next events, sign up on the FACC-GC website www.facc-gc.com or register to the mailing list www.fetedesfromages.com.