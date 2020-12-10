The First International Digital Agrofood Summit Portugal Will be Held on 20-23 January 2021

Portugal has so much more to offer than just sun, beaches and idyllic scenery. Its strategic geographical position, with more than 1,000 kilometres of coastline and a mild climate, plus its modern, innovative productive sector have made the European nation a major exporter of guaranteed quality foods worldwide.

Fruit, vegetables, fish, canned goods, meats, oils, confectionary and other quality products now reach 185 international markets. With an export value of 6.5 billion euros in 2019 and excellent forecasts for 2020, the Portuguese agri-food sector is committed to maintaining the strong growth rate it has experienced over the last decade, currently representing more than 10% of all Portuguese exports.

PortugalFoods, Inovcluster, Agrocluster do Ribatejo and Portugal Fresh make up the Portuguese Agrofood Cluster, encompassing the whole quality food export offering, which will be promoted at the first edition of the Digital Agrofood Summit Portugal event that is scheduled to take place on 20-23 January 2021.

The Digital Agrifood Summit Portugal is being organized with the support of the Secretary of State for Internationalization, the Portuguese Ministry of Agriculture, AICEP (Portugal Global – Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency) and FIPA (Federation of Portuguese Agrifood Industries).

“The current context is putting restrictions on mobility, but this should not slow down the export impetus of our companies. With this event we want to take advantage of the opportunities offered by digital environments and continue building trusted relationships with international buyers,” explained Amândio Santos, President of PortugalFoods and head of the Portuguese Agrofood Cluster. “Our main destinations continue to be the European Union and countries such as Brazil and Angola, with whom we have a historical relationship. However, we are witnessing very interesting growth in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, the USA, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Algeria and Morocco. Our objective with this first international meeting is to continue consolidating our position in all these countries, whether they are traditional destinations or new markets.”

The digital event is planned as a global meeting that will include a virtual showroom of quality products on a platform on which Portuguese exhibitors can hold business meetings with buyers from more than twenty countries around the world. At the same time there will be themed workshops and an area dedicated to current trends. Everything is geared to give international buyers a much closer insight into the unique properties of Portuguese foodstuffs.

The registration page is already set up, and buyers who are interested in taking part in the event can sign up for free by completing the registration form here: https://bit.ly/DASP2021