The Floral Cheese That’s a Must-Have for Cheeseboards

Waitrose has launched an Alp Blossom cheese that’s as pretty as it is tasty. The cheese is adorned in a special wrapping made from edible alpine flowers, making it show-stopping centerpiece for a cheeseboards.

The cheese, which has a rich and nutty taste with a luxurious smooth, creamy texture, is produced in the beautiful alpine meadows in Germany, with cows’ milk from two Brown Swiss herds.

But what makes this cheese so special is its stunning colourful appearance. It’s wrapped in organic edible flowers from the alpine meadows including dried cornflowers, rose petals, calendula, lavender and herbs, making it look as though it’s been sprinkled with pretty confetti.

