The Fresh Mozzarella You’ve Come to Trust, Sliced for your Convenience

Union, NJ – Lioni carries on their long celebrated tradition by offering exceptional fresh mozzarella cheese pre-sliced in a new easy-to-open package with a fresh new look.

Delicate and smooth, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella is created the old-fashioned way made with 100% whole cows milk and always made fresh-to-order. Sliced into twenty-one pieces, this deliciously creamy mozzarella is quick and easy to add to any classic sandwich or Caprese salad.

“So many of our customers have successfully added this new item to their specialty cheese assortment. It offers consumers everywhere a chance to enjoy the same Lioni product that they have come to trust, now, sliced for your convenience” said Andrea Salzarulo Sears, VP of Sales.

“Our family couldn’t think of a better time to introduce this new item, a significant time when families are cooking together and enjoying traditional meals.” added Salvatore Salzarulo, Lioni’s Production Manager.

Lioni’s Sliced Fresh Mozzarella is all natural, has no additives or preservatives and is rBST free. It is available as a vacuum sealed 1 lb log with 21 slices. It is packed as 6/1 lb Logs with a shelf-life of 30 days from date of manufacture.

About Lioni Latticini, Inc.

The Salzarulo Family began its tradition in the Latticini business in the town of Lioni, Italy, many decades ago. Bringing old world Italian values and traditions to Brooklyn, NY, they transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella products. Lioni utilizes modern technology and computer-monitored equipment imported directly from Italy. A strict attention to detail goes into every step of production. Lioni supplies buyers with a full product line of fresh mozzarella, burrata and bufala products for both food service and retail demands across the United States. They currently ship nationally each week via refrigerated trucks. For more information, contact Lioni Latticini, Inc. 555 Lehigh Avenue, Union, NJ 07083 (908) 686-6061 or lori@lionimozzarella.com. www.lionimozzarella.com