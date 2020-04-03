The International Cheese & Dairy Awards July 28th/29th 2020 Has Been Cancelled

We have taken the very hard decision to cancel this year’s show due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This is an unprecedented global crisis that has affected us all and we feel this is the only safe and responsible course of action.

It is with extreme sadness we make this announcement; however our main concern is the welfare of everyone who participates in and attends our wonderful cheese, dairy and cheese accompaniments awards.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to everyone in the dairy and food industry worldwide, from farmers, manufacturers, food service and retail outlets who are doing a vital job keeping up the supply of their fantastic products.

