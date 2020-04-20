The Makers of the Hormel Natural Choice Brand Embark on #NominateGood Campaign

AUSTIN, Minn. — The makers of the Natural Choice® brand today announced the #NominateGood campaign – a new way to recognize the efforts of people who are doing good in their communities. Now through May 1, 2020, friends, neighbors and loved ones can nominate key people in their lives to win a Natural Choice® brand prize pack that includes high-value coupons for Natural Choice® products. The effort is part of the brand’s Good Feeds Us All Tour – a movement to spotlight organizations and people throughout the United States who work for the betterment of others.

As a result of widespread stay-at-home orders due to the novel coronavirus, the Hormel® Natural Choice® brand team – staying at home in Minnesota – is enlisting the help of fans to recognize the essential workforce in the United States. “Fans of the brand are now our eyes and ears, telling us about seemingly ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things out there,” said Beth Fehrenbacher, senior brand manager for the Hormel® Natural Choice® brand. “Until we can get on the road again to hear those great stories in person, we appreciate our fans taking the lead.”

To access the nomination form and view official rules, please visit the #NominateGood page on the Hormel Foods website.

The Good Feeds Us All Tour is an extension of the brand’s 2019 advertising campaign of the same name. It rolled out with a heartwarming commercial featuring Joey, a young boy who learns American sign language in order to ask his deaf classmate if she would like to share his sandwich. “Good feeds our connections. Good feeds us all,” the voiceover reminds us.

The Natural Choice® brand team visited Dallas earlier in the year to celebrate The Birthday Party Project organization on the Good Feeds Us All Tour. Additional stops in Louisville, Ky.; Atlanta; Detroit; Minneapolis; and other U.S. cities will take place as soon as it’s feasible and safe to do so.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the “Global 2000 World’s Best Employers” list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine’s most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens” list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.