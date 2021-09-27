The Montchevre Brand Releases “The Goat Life” Video Highlighting Responsible Sourcing

Saputo Dairy USA is pleased to release a video showcasing how the Montchevre® brand responsibly sources goat milk. Education is a key part of the approach to responsible sourcing, and the included video features an inside look to the animals, the process, and the people behind Montchevre® Goat Cheese.

The Making of America’s Leading Goat Cheese

Made with respect for traditional French cheese making techniques, Montchevre® Goat Cheeses are made with the highest quality ingredients to gain the smooth and creamy texture it’s known for. Fresh milk supply is the driving force and is one of the many characteristics that differentiates Montchevre® Goat Cheese from other goat cheeses manufactured in North America. As brought to life in the video, the Montchevre® brand is committed to hardworking farmers and animal welfare. With fresh milk sourced from over 430 independent family farms across five states, know that responsible sourcing is more than a job, it’s a lifestyle. High-quality dairy products like Montchevre® Goat Cheeses begin with high-quality milk from well cared-for animals.

Watch Montchevre® “The Goat Life” Video: https://youtu.be/i7-Qy29Tcts

About the Montchevre® Brand

With a history dating back to 1989, the Montchevre® brand was first produced in a small, 4,000-foot plant in Preston, Wisconsin. More than twenty-five years later, Montchevre® Goat Cheese is the leading goat cheese brand in the United States. Remaining true to its original core principles, the Montchevre® brand places emphasis on high-quality, wholesome products and production of outstanding goat cheese at the very best value. To find out more about the full line of products, visit www.montchevre.com.