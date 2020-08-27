The Montchevre Brand Wins at the 2020 sofi Awards

Montchevre Deli August 27, 2020

Saputo is proud to announce that the Montchevre® brand has won the following award at the 2020 sofi™ Awards!

For more than 47 years, the Specialty Food Association has presented sofi™ Awards to recognize innovation and remarkable taste and highlight the flavors and the creativity found across our industry. This year, nearly 2,000 products were judged and overseen by industry food experts at Rutgers Food Innovation Center.

Award
SilverMontchevre® Tricycle™ Goat CheeseCheese – Non-Cow Milk, Mixed Milk 
    

Montchevre® Tricycle™ is a beautiful, soft goat cheese directly inspired by the French traditional goat cheeses made in the Loire Valley in France. As its ages, it develops a delicate, wrinkled rind from the Geotrichum activity. The texture is rich and creamy, and the flavors are fresh and bright. Pair it with a fresh baguette and a Sauvignon Blanc.

