The Oregon Cheese Festival is March 11 & 12 in Central Point

Central Point, OR – After a successful first year in our new venue, the Oregon Cheese Festival is back March 11th and 12th at the Jackson County Expo (Seven Feathers Event Center) in Central Point, Oregon.

Tickets are $20 in advance and include all cheese, food, and non-alcoholic beverage samples. A wine/beer/cider add-on tasting is $15 and includes a commemorative tasting glass. Sunday kids’ tickets are $5. At the door, all ticket prices increase by $5. Saturday’s event is limited to cheese lovers 21 and over, and Sunday is open to all ages.

Attendees eager to beat the crowds can pre-purchase Early VIP Entry (11am) for Saturday for an additional $20; this includes a goodie bag. A two-day food+drink pass with Saturday early entry is $75. Tickets are available for sale at www.oregoncheesefestival.com

THE OREGON CHEESE FESTIVAL

Saturday, March 11th from 12:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. (21+ ONLY)

Early VIP entry begins at 11am (Saturday only)

Sunday, March 12th from 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. (All Ages)

The Festival is a farmer’s market style event celebrating cheese and everything that goes with it. Over the years it has grown into one of the largest cheese-themed festivals in the country – drawing artisan cheesemakers, vintners, brewers, and specialty food producers to showcase their products to an ever-growing crowd of cheese enthusiasts. This year’s cheesemakers include:

· Beehive Cheese Company

· Briar Rose Creamery

· Crushpad Creamery

· Cypress Grove

· Don Froylan Creamery

· Face Rock Creamery

· Huizache Creamery

· La Mariposa

· Lulubelle

· Portland Creamery

· Rogue Creamery

· The Oregon Cheese Cave

· Tillamook

· Umapine Creamery

· Walla Walla Cheese Co.

· Willamette Valley Cheese Co.

Alongside these cheeses, festivalgoers will sample specialty foods such as charcuterie, jams & jellies, olive oil, honey, chocolate, breads & crackers, pickled vegetables, nuts, and more. To wash it all down, nearly 30 craft wine, beer, cider, and spirits producers will be pouring libations for the crowd. In total there will be more than 100 culinary artisans & beverage providers from Oregon and beyond. For a full list of vendors, see the website.

The Oregon Cheese Festival would not be possible without the generous support of the City of Central Point, The Jackson County Expo, Rogue Creamery, Tillamook, Market of Choice, and the members of the Oregon Cheese Guild.