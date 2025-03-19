The Perfect Balance: Introducing a Streamlined Four-Compartment Platter

Inline Plastics Deli, Produce, Retail & FoodService March 19, 2025

SHELTON, CT – Get ready to revolutionize your snack game with Inline Plastics’ newest Essentials® platter design. This clever four-compartment creation (SKU: PLQ38C4 ) lets you customize portions exactly how you want them — a little less here, a little more there — it’s all about serving your way.

With two generously sized compartments and two standard sections, this innovative platter holds 38 ounces of product while maintaining a sleek profile. The thoughtful design offers the perfect space ratio for optimal food options, whether you’re highlighting crowd favorites or creating balanced variety.

From showcasing your signature homemade crackers alongside artisanal cheese slices or preparing the ultimate game day spread, this platter makes hosting effortless. Its versatility makes it perfect for everything from casual family gatherings to corporate events.

This platter is made with 10% post-consumer recycled content with an exceptionally clear presentation that your products deserve. Signature features found in all Inline Plastics’ PET options. Every colorful snack becomes part of the visual experience, while the secure lid keeps contents fresh and perfectly arranged during transport. Its architecture allows for easy stacking and eye-catching display, making it a functional choice for both professional food service and home entertainment.

Ready to elevate your snacking and transform how you serve and display your favorite combinations? This new platter isn’t just another container — it’s your partner in creating memorable food occasions.

