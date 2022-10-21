The Simple Root, a Vegetable-First, Plant-Based Brand Is Now Available Online

DENVER — The Simple Root™,the innovative and exciting veggie-first plant-based food brand, is now available from the grocery delivery websites Plantbelly and igourmet.

The Simple Root line of dips and cheese-style spreads available in the online stores includes:

Dips

Salsa Con Queso

Spinach, Artichoke & Kale

Artisan Cheese-Style Spreads

Sun-dried Tomato Caprese

Smoked Gouda

Cream Cheese-Style Spreads

Original Plain

Garlic & Herb

The Simple Root refrigerated dips and spreads liven up snacking, meals, and sharing occasions, from warmed Salsa Con Queso dip and chips to a charcuterie board paired with the Smoked Gouda Artisan-Style spread to a creamy no-bake cheesecake made with the Original Plain Cream Cheese-Style Spread. Plantbelly offers 8-ounce containers; igourmet offers both 8-ounce and 24-ounce containers. For a limited time, customers can get 30% off The Simple Root products (excluding multi-brand bundles) at both online retailers by using the promo code TSR30.

David Behringer, The Simple Root Global CEO said: “Our brand is about giving all consumers a versatile, delicious way to add more veggies to their diet, which is why we make vegetables our first and most important ingredient. We’re thrilled customers will be able to order The Simple Root through Plantbelly and igourmet.”

Plantbelly offers a curated selection of delicious plant-based foods that fit various diets and lifestyles, including flexitarian, vegetarian, and vegan. igourmet carries the largest assortment of high-quality specialty foods — including more than 900 cheeses — from artisan food producers.

Unlike other plant-based foods that rely on soy, nuts, oils, and highly processed ingredients, The Simple Root uses an innovative process to create a creamy base from root vegetables — including potatoes, sweet potatoes, and parsnips — and then blends in more vegetables, fruits, herbs, and spices. The products do not containdairy, nuts, soy, gluten, wheat, eggs, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. All products also carry the Certified Plant Based® seal from the Plant Based Foods Association, the country’s first and only trade association representing plant-based food companies.

Leslie Maclin, Chief Marketing Officer of The Simple Root, said: “The Simple Root is the perfect partner for modern households who are looking for interesting ways to incorporate more vegetables and plant-based foods into their diet. Our delicious, veggie-based foods are great for consumers who are pursuing a plant-based diet and for those who just want to eat more veggies or reduce meat and dairy.”

The Simple Root will introduce more products into its global brand portfolio in late 2022 and 2023, including block, grated, sliced, and snack cheese and desserts.

Find out more at: thesimpleroot.com

About The Simple Root

The Simple Root is a global plant-based food brand backed by Pilot Lite and McCain Foods. The company uses an innovative process to craft versatile and delicious veggie-packed snacks and foods. The Simple Root certified plant based® products are a creamy blend of wholesome vegetables, fruits, herbs, and spices. They are not made with dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, gluten, wheat, or artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.