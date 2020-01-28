The Uncommon Flavors of Europe Land in NYC

Petaluma, CA – For eight weeks starting January 13th, 2020, Eataly NYC will share with the world why Asiago PDO, Speck Alto Adige PGI, and Pecorino Romano PDO are the undisputed “Uncommon Flavors of Europe” through featured displays, tastings, special events and menus throughout the epicurean mecca’s Flatiron location.

The promotional period kicks off with special restaurant menus January 13th, followed by dedicated retail displays, staff trainings and a consumer class, which is open to the public, on January 17, 2020 6:30-8:00 PM.

“We are so pleased to have our product at Eataly where U.S. shoppers can taste the flavor of our product just like consumers in Italy do every day,” said Luca Cracco director for the Consorzio Asiago PDO.

Under the “Enjoy, it’s from Europe” campaign adopted by the European Union, the “Uncommon Flavors of Europe” program, now in its third year, brings together these three quintessentially Italian foods highlighting their distinguishing qualities closely tied to their unique places of origin.

Having opened its first U.S. location in New York in 2010, Eataly now boasts six locations in the United States, with 37 worldwide, and is the undisputed top Italian food purveyor dedicated to small producers and exquisite quality.

“Eataly is the perfect partner to help share the extraordinary flavors of Speck Alto Adige, Pecorino Romano and Asiago cheese with American consumers,” said Danielle Caponi Bolla, founder of Ponte Collaborative who is tasked with organizing the three year program. “These three regional foods of Italy are steeped in history and are largely still made today the same way they were centuries ago. Its an honor to represent the families and farmers making these special products and to work with Eataly on their behalf.”

The program “Enjoy, it’s from Europe” promotes Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) foods from Europe and provides information on the EU quality system which strives to protect names of quality agricultural products.

About The Partner Products

Asiago PDO is made from milk from cows that graze on lush fields in the provinces of Trento and Vicenza and parts of the provinces of Padua and Treviso. Fresh Asiago tastes of creamy milk and melts easily on your tongue while aged Asiago varies from sweet and yeasty, to nutty and even notes of salted caramel, all depending on the age ranging from 4 months up to 15 months or more.

Speck Alto Adige PGI, made exclusively in the Alto Adige province of Italy, is a unique ham that melds the air-curing traditions of the Mediterranean with the smoke-curing traditions of the Alps. The process begins with the careful selection of high-quality, lean pork legs.

Pecorino Romano PDO dates back 2000 years and proudly continues the rich, long history of ancient Roman sheep’s milk cheeses in Italy. The sheep still graze on wild pastures filled with native flora on the island of Sardinia, the Lazio region and the province of Grosseto. Only there can Pecorino Romano PDO be made from fresh whole sheep’s milk from October to July.

About PDO and PGI

Of the EU quality certifications PDO certified foods have the strongest possible link to original historical practices, because their ingredients must come from and their production must occur within the natural environment in which the product developed. PGI foods are made with traditional production methods in their historic places of origin. While raw ingredients can be sourced outside the production area but within the EU, all ingredients are scrupulously monitored for quality.