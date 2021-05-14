The Very Good Food Company Announces Products to be Relaunched under its New Brand The Very Good Cheese Co.

Vancouver, British Columbia – The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY.V) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI), a leading plant-based food technology company, today unveiled its new product line of plant-based cheeses to be relaunched under its new brand The Very Good Cheese Co. These cheeses follow the Company’s completed acquisition of The Cultured Nut Inc., a popular artisan vegan cheese producer known for its block-style cheeses.

The Very Good Cheese Co. products will be available in the U.S. and Canada in June through the Company’s eCommerce site www.verygoodbutchers.com and in retail stores in Q3 2021. These new SKUs will initially consist of:

● BOLD CHEDDAH, white cheddar style: Just slip into yer jammies and give the old Mac ‘n’ Cheese a whole lotta attitude with a sharper sauce.

● CHEDDAH, medium cheddar style: Bring on the ultimate ‘meltdown’ — use for your favorite cheese sauce and drift on down that dreamy, creamy river.

● DILL’ISH, garlic and dill-Havarti style: Generic streaming service ‘n’ Dill — Use as a creamy spread while streaming your current guilty pleasure.

● GOUD AF*, smoky gouda style (*and fermented, of course): Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em — liven up anything grilled or baked with this smoky addition.

● PEPPER JACK, Monterey jack style: Enjoy on a fancy cracker and let the neighbors hear your reaction to the heat.

“I am very proud of the VERY GOOD team’s quick execution on our strategy allowing us to enter the plant-based cheese market in record time. We completed the transaction in February and will have created a new brand, redesigned packaging and relaunched key SKUs in less than 16 weeks,” said co-founder and CEO Mitchell Scott.

The Very Good Cheese Co. and its lineup of five new SKUs mark a key milestone in VERY GOOD’s growth strategy focused on building an expansive plant-based product portfolio through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions. The new dairy-free, plant-based cheese products have already been tested in the market, receiving highly positive feedback from consumers. They join the company’s growing portfolio of 14+ plant-based food options, including The Very Good Butchers’ Very Good Pepperoni and Very Good Dog launched last year.

The Company also recently announced the signing of a U.S. distribution agreement with United Natural Foods (UNFI), the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in North America, that is expected to significantly boost VERY GOOD’s U.S. retail presence.

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date it has developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.