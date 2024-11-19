The Wait is Over! Inline Plastics Completes the 7 – Inch Rounds Family

SHELTON, CT – Inline Plastics, a leader in innovative food packaging solutions, announces the completion of its Safe-T-Fresh® 7″ Rounds product line. The family has expanded from three products in April 2024 to five distinct offerings, addressing a wide spectrum of food packaging needs.

The expanded Safe-T-Fresh® 7″ Rounds line showcases Inline Plastics’ commitment to convenience, safety, and versatility. Single compartment options now span a comprehensive range of 24 oz, 32 oz, and 46 oz capacities, complemented by new multi-compartment designs ideal for portion control and variety packs. Each product features advanced tamper-evident and tamper-resistant technology, enhancing food safety and consumer confidence.

User-friendly design remains at the forefront, with easy-to-manage lids and leak – resistant seals that prioritize practicality. The line’s anti-migration lids excel in keeping contents organized and flavors separate, ensuring optimal freshness preservation.

“Our expanded Safe-T-Fresh® 7″ Rounds family represents our dedication to meeting diverse market demands,” says Marlene Bautista, Product Portfolio Manager at Inline Plastics. “We’ve focused on the details that matter most to consumers and food providers alike–ease of use, food safety, and freshness preservation.”

The versatility of the Safe-T-Fresh® 7″ Rounds makes them perfect for a variety of applications, from fresh produce to snacks. The multi-compartment options allow for creative food combinations without flavor transfer, ensuring each bite is as intended.

For more information about the complete Safe-T-Fresh® 7″ Rounds family and other innovative packaging solutions, visit inlineplastics.com/product_line/rounds.

About Inline Plastics

Inline Plastics, headquartered in Shelton, CT, is the leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality, crystal-clear food packaging with over 55 years of experience. The company transformed the marketplace with their Safe-T-Fresh® line, a tamper-resistant and tamper-evident product which utilizes their patented technology , providing retailers and consumers with greater product protection. They continue to design and manufacture packaging solutions that keep food products safe, fresh, and enhance s helf merchandising. The company also offers the most complete line of automated equipment to close, lock, and label their packaging. For more information on their vast line of award-winning products, visit inlineplastics.com