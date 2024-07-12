Them Bites Recreated Every U.S. State as a Sandwich

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The American food landscape is as diverse as the people, and a new project captures this diversity with fun and engaging images that will delight and even shock. “We Recreated Every State As a Sandwich,” a creative project by Them Bites, showcases the essence and character of each state through a popular regional sandwich.

Imagine sinking your teeth into a Florida favorite, the hearty Cuban sandwich, or sopping up the cheese sauce from Louisville’s Hot Brown. These sandwiches not only reflect the local ingredients and flavors but also the unique culture and history that define each state.

The project began as a curious exploration of unique, regional, and popular sandwiches but quickly evolved into a captivating journey across all 50 states, through the universal joy of a sandwich. From the hearty and comforting Midwestern styles to the fresh seafood of the coastal regions, each sandwich is a testament to the rich tapestry of American food traditions.

“We wanted to celebrate the diversity of America through something universally loved – sandwiches,” said JD Alewine, co-founder of Them Bites. “Each state has its own unique culinary identity, and we wanted to highlight that in a fun and accessible way.”

What makes “We Recreated Every State as a Sandwich” particularly intriguing is its ability to engage people beyond just food enthusiasts. It sparks conversations about regional identity, local ingredients, and the stories behind beloved dishes. For the foodies out there, you can recreate the sandwiches with Them Bites’ recipes, exploring the fun, delicious, and sometimes strange sandwiches that define America.

Husband and wife duo JD and Maddy Alewine are the founders of Them Bites, a food website including recipes, how-to’s, round ups, and more. Together the duo bring together more than 35 years of experience working with food and telling stories. Them Bites has worked with food brands including Woeber’s Mustard, Old Westminster Winery, and tourism development authority Explore Asheville.

Join the conversation and explore “Every State as a Sandwich” at https://thembites.com/every-state-as-a-sandwich/. Celebrate America’s flavors, one sandwich at a time.