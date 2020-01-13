This Arizona Deli Makes One Of The Best Sandwiches In America, According To Food Network

One restaurant in metro Phoenix made the cut for Food Network’s list of the 98 best sandwiches in America and “the perfect place to try each one.” Congratulations go to JJ’s Delicatessen, a family-owned East Valley favorite.

The Scottsdale restaurant sits in a strip mall on the northeast corner of North Scottsdale and East Pinnacle Peak roads. The sandwich joint serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, but it was the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Sandwich that caught Food Network’s attention.

The sandwich ($12 with a side) features sliced grilled chicken breast, melted Swiss cheese, green chile, avocado and chipotle mayonnaise between two slices of grilled sourdough bread.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Arizona Republic