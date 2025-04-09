This Connecticut Cheese Exporter Hopes to Meet with and Get Tariff Exemption from Trump Team

The founders of a Woodbridge-based company that sells cheese products from Wisconsin to China and other Southeast Asian markets are hoping that a trade group meeting in Washington, D.C. will result in an exemption being carved out from rapidly escalating tariffs in the region.

Representatives of the Orange Cheese Co. will be taking part in the annual meeting of the U.S. Dairy Export Council to discuss issues impacting the industry. The meeting, which was scheduled before the emergence of the Trump administration’s imposition of trade tariffs against countries across the globe, is taking on added significance as import-export duties between China and other Southeast Asian countries escalate dramatically.

To read more, please visit The Middletown Press.