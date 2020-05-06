This Summer “Pair with Parrano” Whether Together or #Alonetogether

PARAMUS, N.J. – Parrano® cheese invites you to re-imagine your favorite summer ideas and to “Pair With Parrano” for the perfect kick off to summer! Parrano® Originale is a one of kind cheese that is aged for five months, blends the smooth, creamy texture of a Gouda with the nutty, buttery flavors of a parmesan. It’s complex but approachable flavor is sure to elevate the everyday and the unique blend of flavors makes for a must have cheese when entertaining.

With the nation “Sheltering at Home” the simple pleasure of enjoying delicious food with family is more important than ever before. Parrano® wants to help make your Summer more enjoyable by encouraging you to craft your next favorite entertaining recipe using Parrano® cheese! Incredibly versatile, Parrano® can be served in a variety of ways and is great for all occasions of the day. From Breakfast, Lunch, Dinners, snacks and appetizers, your creativity is the limit. Parrano® is asking fans to share their favorite “Pair With Parrano” creation on Facebook and Instagram for a chance to have their unique content featured! Join the fun, simply share your favorite recipe using #PairWithParrano and automatically enter your creation for a chance to be featured!

To get your creative juices flowing, here are some #PairWithParrano summer favorites:

Breakfast pairings:

Parrano® breakfast board

Lunch Pairings:

Parrano® cheese, meat and veggie Kabob

Snack and Appetizer Pairings:

Parrano® Charcuterie platter

“Parrano® is the perfect cheese to pair with just about anything. For example, try pairing Parrano® with a cold summertime drink like a Lager or Kolsch for an unforgettable experience sure to satisfy your inner cheese connoisseur. “The combination of Gouda and Parmesan offer exceptional flavor unmatched by other cheeses,” says Tara Kirch, Senior Marketing Manager for FrieslandCampina. “This Summer make Parrano® part of your at home adventures and create the perfect pairings for shelter at home companions.”

