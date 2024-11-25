Tillamook Maker’s Reserve 2014 Extra Sharp White Cheddar Named the ‘Best Cheddar in the World’

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The resounding consensus among 244 international expert judges at the World Cheese Awards is that the ‘Best Cheddar in the World‘ comes from Oregon – Tillamook, to be exact.

Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), the 115-year-old, farmer-owned, dairy co-op, was awarded for three different cheddar varieties at the World Cheese Awards, the most distinguished cheese-only competition, held at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Viseu, in Viseu, Portugal.

TCCA was awarded the World Cheese Awards Trophy for Best Cheddar Cheese for the 2014 vintage of the Tillamook Maker’s Reserve Extra Sharp White Cheddar.

The co-op also took home Bronze awards for the Tillamook Farmers’ Collection Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar and for the Tillamook Farmers’ Collection English Style Sweet Cheddar.

The competition included 4,786 cheeses from 1,032 companies in 47 countries, judged by 244 international cheese experts representing 39 nations. The judging panel was made up of experts from across the industry including technologists, graders, buyers, chefs, producers, retailers, industry professionals, journalists, and influencers. The blind-judging process included evaluation of each cheese for the appearance of the rind and paste, the cheese’s aroma, body, texture, and most notably, flavor and mouthfeel.

“Our Maker’s Reserve Cheddars are truly special and reflect the all-important factor of time. Our aging process transforms the cheese into an unforgettable tasting experience,” said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence, TCCA. “The recognition of our 2014 Maker’s Reserve Extra Sharp White Cheddar as the Best Cheddar in the World is an incredible honor and a true reflection of our company’s commitment to making extraordinary dairy.”

Each year, TCCA introduces a 10-year and a three-year aged extra sharp white cheddar into its specialty line of Tillamook Maker’s Reserve cheeses. Following a long, natural aging process, Allen and her team of tasting experts at TCCA grade each batch of cheese. Only a select few batches make the cut for the exclusive vintage program.

Tillamook award-winning cheeses – including the 'Best Cheddar in the World' – are available at many major grocery retailers nationwide and at the Tillamook online shop.

