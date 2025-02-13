Tillamook Takes National Cheddar Day Overboard by Giving Away a Boatload of Cheese – Literally

Award-winning co-op brings its mouthwatering origin story to life, celebrating 116 years of incredible dairy



TILLAMOOK, Ore. — In honor of National Cheddar Day, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is giving dairy lovers a chance to win a boatload of cheese, 1909 lbs. to be exact. On February 13th, 1909, at exactly 9:05a.m., our founding farmers formed the Tillamook co-operative. So yes, really, now through February 20th, 2025, one lucky cheddar enthusiast will have the chance to win (nearly) a metric ton of Tillamook Cheese.

If this takes our love of cheese overboard, we’re ok with that. It all goes back to more than a century ago, when Tillamook dairy farmers embarked on their maiden voyage aboard the Morning Star, a boat built out of the founding farmers’ love of dairy and used solely to share full-flavored products beyond the Oregon Coast.

“For over a century, our farmer-owned co-operative has shared the same determination that inspired those aboard the historic Morning Star. Since the ship’s maiden voyage, we’ve continued to deliver an unwavering commitment to quality ingredients you can taste,” said Kate Boltin, Executive Vice President of Marketing at TCCA. “Generations of dairy fans have fueled our passion for delivering premium cheddar, and that’s why we are going overboard this year by gifting a literal boatload of cheese.”

To celebrate our birthday and make someone’s dairy dreams come true, we could have stopped at a boatload. But where’s the fun in that? Since 1,909 pounds of cheese isn’t enough for a celebration this size, Tillamook is giving the first 15,000 people who enter a free cheese coupon worth up to $6.00. Visit www.tillamook.com/boatload-of-cheese now to enter for a chance to score a boatload of cheese before the ship sails on February 20th, 2025.

As the brand sets sail on its 116th year of going overboard for dairy, it unveils the new brand campaign. Paying tribute to the iconic Morning Star that sits proudly on packaging, the creative pays homage to the brand’s origin story and to fans who share its passion for unbelievably good dairy.

“Through this new work, we’ve crafted a tale that connects the brand’s past with its present,” said Sarah Block, Executive Vice President, Creative Director at Leo Chicago. The Morning Star is more than an origin story for Tillamook; it is core to their DNA to do whatever it takes to deliver incredible dairy.”

The omnichannel campaign, developed by Leo Chicago, calls to attention the brand’s foundation as a farmer-owned dairy co-op and features a series of content and heartwarming creative that nods to the Morning Star. A celebration of the rich history and wide range of multi-category dairy products, the creative invites the world to experience the delight that Tillamook County Creamery Association has been delivering since 1909.