Top Seedz Rolls Out New Cracker Shapes to Meet Growing Demand and Boost Versatility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Top Seedz, the award-winning maker of organic, gluten-free crackers and roasted seeds, is introducing two new shapes for its signature seeded crackers—designed to better meet customer needs while maintaining the same beloved recipe.

The new rectangle shape will soon be the standard for Top Seedz crackers, optimized for better dipping, cleaner packaging, and an easier calorie count. The biggest hype has been about how beautiful the shape looks on a charcuterie board. This shape shift supports enhanced production efficiency, allowing Top Seedz to meet growing demand without compromising on quality or consistency.

Another attribute change associated with the new shape is a subtle shine on the underside of the cracker, resulting from the elimination of parchment paper in the baking process. As Top Seedz continues to scale their operations and refine production processes, they are actively exploring ways to improve and perfect the cracker’s finish while also achieving their stated goals of reducing environmental impact.

In tandem with the new rectangular shape, Top Seedz will soon be transitioning from their current plastic clamshell case to a more sustainable pouch format. This shift in packaging will not only reduce environmental impact but also extend shelf life, offering a better overall experience for customers and retail partners.

One satisfied customer said, “My Favorite Excellent Nutrition Cracker in the actual cracker shape that allows me to appropriately measure the calories correctly! I truly appreciate this excellent change!” Another happy customer shared, “I am very happy with the new shape of the crackers. Good move.”

“Switching to a rectangle may seem simple, but it’s a big move that benefits everyone—from our production team to our loyal customers,” said Rebecca Brady, Founder and CEO of Top Seedz. “We’ve fine-tuned our equipment to keep things running smoothly and sustainably, all while keeping our ingredients 100% the same.” Top Seedz is retaining its workforce during the transition, moving team members into new roles within the expanded operations.

In addition, Top Seedz is debuting a circular cracker shape designed specifically for its Grab and Go pouches—a format that fits perfectly into the food service industry, an exciting frontier the company is eager to explore.

“These new shapes are a reflection of how we’re growing smart,” added Brady. “We’re improving our operations and preparing for new opportunities, all while staying true to what makes Top Seedz special—simple, clean ingredients and bold flavor.”

Cracker fans can now find the new shapes on the Top Seedz website and on store shelves later this year.

About Top Seedz:

Founded in 2017, Top Seedz is a woman-owned snack company crafting organic seed crackers, roasted seeds, and mixes made with simple, wholesome ingredients. Based in Buffalo, NY, Top Seedz is dedicated to supporting healthy lifestyles and empowering a diverse workforce, with 80% of its team made up of women and refugees from around the world.