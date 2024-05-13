Top Seedz, Trend-Setting Organic Snacks Brand, Extends National Reach

Female-led maker of crackers opens new production plant in its Buffalo hometown to keep up with coast-to-coast demand

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Top Seedz, which started in a local farmer’s market only seven years ago and has exploded into a national brand known for its nutritious and flavorful crackers, has opened a new, highly automated production plant here, largely staffed by women refugees. The new facility, with 10 times the capacity of its previous operation, will enable the company to keep pace with the coast-to-coast demand for its organic, gluten-free vegan products.

In the last six months alone, the company has tripled its distribution. Available online (Topseedz.com) and through a network of more than 4,000 stores — including the grocery chains Wegman’s, Erewhon and Whole Foods — Top Seedz recently expanded into Kroger and CVS. “We’re not just moving to a bigger, more modern location; we’re expanding possibilities,” said Rebecca Brady, Top Seedz Founder and CEO.

Brady, originally from New Zealand, has always considered female empowerment part of the mission. Her first employee was a woman refugee from Bhutan, and she now has women from more than 20 countries — many of them also former refugees — among her workforce of 42. Working with local agencies, Top Seedz provides skills training and even English-language training when needed.

The company’s growth received a boost in 2021 when Brady’s personal story and entrepreneurial energy were compelling enough that she won $1 million in a funding competition for startups held by 43North, a Buffalo-based business accelerator organization.

The cracker maker now has five product lines, including new snack size pouches, which will be available in 0.75 oz and 1.5 oz sizes. “With our new snack packs, we’re meeting our customers in different places,” Brady said. The crackers are available in three flavors: Sea Salt, 6 Seed, Rosemary and Cumin. Additional product offerings include Roasted Seeds, Raw Seeds and Snack Packs.

About Top Seedz

Top Seedz is an innovative brand known for its nutritious and flavorful crackers. Founded by Rebecca Brady, Top Seedz is committed to providing healthy and delicious snack options to consumers. Their crackers are made with high-quality ingredients and are gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. For more information, visit Topseedz.com.