Tops Friendly Markets & Herban Fresh Partner for Contest Supporting Community Gardens

Williamsville, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont is partnering with refrigerated soup line Herban Fresh for a contest supporting the launch of the Herban Fresh Farm Fund. The contest will be open to non-profit groups and schools with one winner being awarded $5,000 for the purpose of building or enhancing a local community garden in the areas Tops operates. Applications will be accepted from Friday, April 1, 2022 to Saturday, April 30, 2022. To find out more details and to apply, visit https://www.topsmarkets.com/herbanfresh during the month of April. The positive impacts of community gardens include building stronger neighborhoods, increasing access to healthy foods, and improving air quality.

The Herban Fresh line was created in 2019 by Massachusetts-based food manufacturer Plenus Group, Inc. to offer premium soups tied to a strong social mission. Two percent of each sale from the soups go directly to support urban agriculture initiatives, including community gardens, education, and other activities that support access to quality foods.

“Plenus Group is proud to be a partner with Tops,” said Joe Jolly, CEO of Plenus Group, Inc. “They were one of the first retailers to give us the opportunity to introduce Herban Fresh into the marketplace. We look forward to growing this partnership and having a positive impact on the communities Tops serves through the Herban Fresh Farm Fund.”

Herban Fresh has distributed over $100,000 toward urban agriculture to date. Beyond the initial $5,000 grant, the Herban Fresh Farm Fund will continue to distribute two percent of sales at Tops to local organizations.

“Tops is thrilled to be able to partner with Herban Fresh on this initiative that will help a local non-profit enhance their community garden which in-turn will help our communities thrive,” said Pam Saxon, category business manager of prepared foods for Tops. “This project was also a natural fit as it aligns seamlessly with Tops mission to help eradicate hunger and improve the quality of lives of children.”

Herban Fresh’s offerings spotlight satisfying all-natural soups with an emphasis on flavorful vegan varieties, such as Tomato Cauliflower, Hearty Vegetable, and Yellow Split Pea, plus two new flavors: Roasted Corn and Red Pepper Chowder and Red Lentil Chili with Farro. The line-up also includes favorites like Broccoli Cheddar, Chicken Noodle, and Italian Wedding Soup. For more information, visit herbanfreshfoods.com.

About Tops Friendly Markets

Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 150 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products, while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.

About Plenus Group, Inc.

Plenus Group, Inc. operates a USDA-FDA inspected, HACCP compliant and SQF Level II certified food manufacturing facility in Lowell, MA. PGI specializes in the manufacture of premium soups, authentic sauces and gourmet value added frozen food items. In addition to private label development, PGI owns three premier brands: Herban Fresh, Boston Chowda Co and East Coast Gourmet. For more information visit our www.pgifoods.com.