Toufayan Rolls Out Sustainable Packaging Makeover for Its Iconic Pita and Beloved Baked Goods

“This is the pita our grandfather perfected, that we proudly share with families nationwide. We take great care in how it is packaged from our bakery to your home,” said Karen Toufayan, VP of Marketing and Sales at Toufayan Bakeries. “Upgrading our entire product line to best-in-class sustainable packaging reflects our commitment as a family-owned business that cares deeply about future generations. It was essential that sustainability improvements would also enhance the customer experience while maintaining pricing, so families who are relyin’ on Toufayan can continue to do so with confidence and joy.”

The latest packaging improvements are part of Toufayan’s broader commitment to sustainability, which includes careful environmentally conscious sourcing, waste reduction efforts at each manufacturing facility, and ongoing attentiveness to minimizing the company’s carbon footprint. Inner liners have been removed from the entire line of Toufayan products and the new zip-top packaging will be featured in almost everything Toufayan bakes. This user-friendly feature provides families with an easier way to maintain the delicious flavor of Toufayan products for longer and more conveniently. Toufayan’s new packaging will begin hitting the shelves this month.

About Toufayan Bakeries:

Toufayan Bakeries is one of the largest privately held specialty bakeries in the United States. Established in 1926, the company has been baking fresh, quality products for over 90 years, including pita, flatbreads, bagels, wraps, and snack products. As a third-generation, family-owned business, Toufayan combines old-world recipes with innovative baking techniques to create delicious products for today’s consumer. For more information, visit www.toufayan.com.