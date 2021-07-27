Trader Joe’s Fans Can’t Stop Talking About This Spicy New Irish Cheddar

There’s only one place you should be going when you’re grocery shopping for a charcuterie spread and that’s Trader Joe’s. The supermarket has a plethora of options when it comes to charcuterie and picnic finger foods such as fresh meats, crackers, olives, nuts, wine, and cheeses from all over the world. According to the Instagram account @traderjoeslist, there’s a new product in town and it’s been given the star treatment. Drumroll please: it’s Irish cheddar cheese with chili peppers!

Trader Joe’s recently announced their pick for July’s Spotlight Cheese: the sharp, fiery child of the well-known dairy brand Kerrygold. This unique Irish cheddar is a rich and creamy balance between sharp and spicy, and contains “flakes of fiery red Chili Peppers.” Instagrammer Trader Joe’s List posted a photo of the new product, including the retail price, which at $7.99 per pound is relatively average compared to their other specialty cheeses.

Based on the excited cheers in the comments, we’re thinking this cheese is going to be worth the hype.

