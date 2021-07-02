Trader Joe’s Just Announced Its New ‘Garlic Bread Cheese’ — and Customers Are Obsessed

There’s nothing like a fresh piece of cheesy garlic bread—the crunchy crust, the fragrant garlic, the spicy-but-sweet marinara on the side. Trader Joe’s is bringing that savory magic to a brand new gluten-free treat: Garlic Bread Cheese.

The new product is a riff on juustolepä, a Finnish cheese that the grocer says has a “hearty, remarkably bread-like consistency and squeaky, halloumi-like texture.” The cheese is made with Wisconsin cow’s milk, dusted with garlic powder and then baked to perfection, so you get those bubbly, dark brown spots associated with cheesy garlic bread.

