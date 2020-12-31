Traverse Bay Farms Offer Touchless PickUp for Wholesale Customers

Wholesale and distributor customers of Traverse Bay Farms nationally award-winning gourmet salsa, jams, cherry juice concentrate and more are now able to pick up their wholesale orders under the new No-Contact system.

The No-contact order pickup for wholesale and distributor customers is available at the Traverse Bay Farms warehouse and shipping center located in Bellaire, Michigan.

According to Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms, “As customers continue to have Covid-19 and social distancing being top of mind, it makes since to be able to offer contactless order pickup for our wholesalers and distributors. “

Mr. LaPointe continued, “This means their order will be placed in our new Suncast outdoor cabinets or placed on a pallet for easy pickup. All our customers need to do is call our warehouse and let us know a time frame when they will be picking up. After they let us know, we will pick and pack their order and either place it in the outdoor cabinets or on a pallet outside of the building. They simply arrive and load their product. It couldn’t be any easier.”

About Traverse Bay Farms:

Traverse Bay Farms is a health and wellness company with retail stores in Downtown Elk Rapids and Bellaire and offers a complete line of awarding winning fruit salsas, fruit BBQ sauces, dried fruit and super fruit products. The super fruit products include tart cherry juice concentrate, tart cherry capsules and more. The company offers free shipping on all of their products. It has products distributed in over five countries across the globe and 42 States domestically in the United States.

