Treeline Cheese Launches ‘Reserve’ Line of Plant-Based Artisanal Cheeses

KINGSTON, N.Y.— Treeline, vegan cheese innovator and producer of a range of fine artisanal non-dairy cheeses, announces the release of “Treeline Reserve” – its ultra-gourmet line of plant based artisanal cheeses.

Teaming with cheesemakers in Spain, Treeline has captured the essence of fine artisanal blue and ripened rind cheeses without the dairy! These amazing cheeses take vegan cheesemaking to new heights. Even die-hard lovers of fine artisanal dairy cheeses will love them.

There are two cheeses in the initial Treeline Reserve offering – “True Blue” and “Bloomy Rind.” More will follow in 2023.

Treeline’s True Blue is a classic blue cheese, handmade from cashews and real Penicillium Roqueforti molds (like most of the world’s best blue cheeses). This imparts the complex flavors and aromas one expects in real blue cheese – without the need for colorants or blue cheese flavoring – and entirely plant-based.

Bloomy Rind is also entirely plant-based and is handmade from cashews in the style and tradition of Camembert and Brie. Subtle and creamy (reminiscent of a mild Provençal chèvre), Bloomy Rind is wrapped in that delicious live rind that lovers of French cheeses seek out.

“This is a great day for vegan cheese and for me personally,” says Treeline CEO Michael Schwarz. “Being a lover of fine French and Italian cheeses in my pre-vegan days, the one thing I miss is fine European cheeses with their amazing combination of pungent aroma and easy creaminess. Treeline Reserve has satisfied that yearning in ways I never imagined.”

Treeline Reserve cheeses proudly take their place alongside Treeline’s Soft French Style, Cashew Cream Cheese, Aged Artisanal, and Goat Style Cheeses – and share their ethos of simple, pure ingredients.

For now True Blue and Bloomy Rind are exclusively available on Treeline’s website treelinecheese.com. They will be rolled out to select stores in early 2023.

Treeline is a leading manufacturer of vegan cheeses. Its products can be found in stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts, Wegmans and many independents. All Treeline products are made from cashews and are naturally fermented. Treeline is based in New York’s Hudson Valley region.

For More Information:

https://www.treelinecheese.com/