True Story Foods’ Protein Toppers Now Available at 140+ Whole Foods Stores

Fully cooked diced chicken in two salad-ready flavors available in five regions

Fairfield, CA — San Francisco-based True Story Foods, a family-run producer of all-natural, quality meats that are raised with respect, has expanded distribution of its Protein Toppers Diced Chicken Breast to Whole Foods stores in five regions: Northern California, Southern Pacific, Midwest, Rocky Mountain, and Southwest.

The Protein Toppers are available at Whole Foods in two flavors, Oven Roasted and Roasted Garlic. With up to 15 grams of protein per serving, they were launched in April 2024 in other retailers to provide a simple solution for customers looking to add protein to salads and other quick-execution meals.

Since then, the Protein Toppers have proven popular with consumers seeking ready-to-eat protein options that come with a promise of humane raising, no antibiotics ever, and only clean, all-natural ingredients, the company says.

“Customers have responded very positively to the versatility offered by Protein Toppers, ” says Senior Brand Manager McKiernan Faherty. “They’re equally great for topping salads or grain bowls, topping flatbreads or pizzas, or filling quesadillas as for packing in kids’ lunches.”

The expansion to Whole Foods comes as Protein Toppers has seen success in other retailers, including Misfits Market, Pavilions, Fresh Thyme, New Seasons Market, Pete’s Market, Nugget Market, and many independent grocers.

Recently, True Story Foods also expanded distribution of its Heritage Breed Diced Pancetta to 340 Whole Foods stores across seven regions.

“Whole Foods has been a key partner of True Story Foods since its inception,” says CEO Phil Gatto. “We’re delighted to continue to build our presence in the store that has become synonymous with natural and organic foods.”

Since it was founded in 2011, True Story’s mission has been to reconnect consumers with real, natural foods, while allowing American family farmers to sustain their way of life. Its clean ingredient promise dictates that its meats contain no nitrites or nitrates, artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, gums, or stabilizers. The animals are raised with all vegetarian feed and no antibiotics ever.

For wholesale inquiries, please contact sales@truestoryfoods.com. For more information, please visit TrueStoryFoods.com.

ABOUT TRUE STORY FOODS

True Story Foods is a family-owned and operated company crafting clean, humanely raised meats. Based in Fairfield, CA, it works with a network of American family farmers and ranchers to source humanely raised pork, beef, chicken, and turkey for its line of all-natural, No Antibiotics Ever, and Organic deli meats, hot dogs, sausages, bacon, and fresh pork. All True Story animals are raised with Room to Roam® and in compliance with California’s Proposition 12.