Trump’s Tariffs a Worry Says Cheese Business

US President Donald Trump’s new 10% tariffs on all imports from the UK to the United States have been described as worrying by one Devon company.

Quicke’s Cheeses, based near Exeter, make about 10% of their revenue from exporting cheese to the US, owner of the businesses Jane Quicke said.

She said the tariffs meant by the time the cheese reached shelves in the US, the cost could be far more than 10% higher – due to profit margins.

Quicke’s Cheeses makes between £150,000 and £300,000 each year from the US market, Mrs Quicke said.

To read more, please visit BBC.