Trump’s Tariffs a Worry Says Cheese Business

Jake Wallace, BBC News, South West Deli April 17, 2025

Photo Credit: Quicke's

US President Donald Trump’s new 10% tariffs on all imports from the UK to the United States have been described as worrying by one Devon company.

Quicke’s Cheeses, based near Exeter, make about 10% of their revenue from exporting cheese to the US, owner of the businesses Jane Quicke said.

She said the tariffs meant by the time the cheese reached shelves in the US, the cost could be far more than 10% higher – due to profit margins.

Quicke’s Cheeses makes between £150,000 and £300,000 each year from the US market, Mrs Quicke said.

To read more, please visit BBC.

Produce

Prince Edward Island Potato Industry Greatly Impacted by US Imposed Tariffs 

Prince Edward Island Potatoes Produce February 3, 2025

We are actively consulting with our producers, dealers and exporters to understand how these tariffs will impact their business as well as endeavoring to find answers to their questions. The PEI Potato Board remains actively engaged with both our Provincial and Federal Government representatives, as well as our national potato produce organizations, on behalf of our industry. 