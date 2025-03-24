Turn Up the Flavor! Crispy Green’s Piña Picante Wins Big at the 2025 Men’s Health Food Awards

Piña Picante Brings the Heat to Healthy Snacking with a Bold, Award-winning Flavor

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Get ready to turn up the heat on your snack game! Crispy Green’s® Piña Picante Chili Chili has just been named one of the Best New Foods for Men in the 2025 Men’s Health Food Awards.

Recognized for its mouthwatering fusion of sweetness and spice, plus its clean and powerful nutrition, this fiery pineapple snack is making waves in the healthy snacking world.

But that’s not all! Piña Picante Chili Chili joins Piña Picante Chili Lime as an award-winning flavor, proving that bold taste and real ingredients go hand in hand. The Men‘s Health team carefully curated the list of winners based on key nutritional factors: high in muscle-building protein, gut-friendly fiber, or heart-healthy fats while keeping added sugars low and ingredient lists refreshingly simple.

Why Piña Picante Chili Chili Stood Out

Sweet Meets Heat : Juicy pineapple slices infused with a bold blend of cayenne and habanero peppers create an unforgettable kick that keeps snack time exciting.

: Juicy pineapple slices infused with a bold blend of cayenne and habanero peppers create an unforgettable kick that keeps snack time exciting. Guilt-Free Goodness : With zero added sugar and three grams of fiber per serving , it’s a snack that satisfies without the sugar crash.

: With and , it’s a snack that satisfies without the sugar crash. Real Ingredients, No Junk : No artificial additives, no unpronounceable fillers — just real fruit, real spice, and really good snacking.

: No artificial additives, no unpronounceable fillers — just real fruit, real spice, and really good snacking. Fuel for Any Adventure: Whether you need a pre-workout power-up, a trail snack, or a spicy twist on your charcuterie board, Piña Picante delivers.

“Healthy snacking should be exciting and delicious without compromising on quality,” says Angela Liu, Founder and CEO of Crispy Green. “We created Piña Picante to bring a burst of bold, natural flavor to snackers who want more from their snacks. Piña Picante gives you bold flavor, clean ingredients, and the kind of snack you actually look forward to grabbing. If you’re a foodie like me with a complex flavor pallet, you’ll love it! It’s sweet, spicy, and seriously satisfying. Being recognized by Men‘s Health validates that you don’t have to sacrifice taste for health.”

Find Piña Picante Chili Chili and Piña Picante Chili Lime on Amazon or order online at CrispyGreen.com or PinaPicante.com.

About Crispy Green ®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy Fruit™ as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Fruit™ is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy Fruit™ line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food).

