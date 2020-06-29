Tyson Foods Closing Columbia Prepared Foods Plant, More than 100 People to Lose Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – More than 100 people will be out of work later this year when a Columbia food processing facility shuts its doors.

According to to an online layoff notification report by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, 146 people will lose their jobs when the Tyson Prepared Foods facility closes in August. The processing plant is off of Bluff Road in Columbia.

A company spokesperson says the decision to close the facility was not influenced by the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.

