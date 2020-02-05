Tyson Illinois Plant Gets $ 27M Upgrade

Tyson Foods Inc. is spending $27 million to upgrade a prepared-foods plant in Caseyville, Ill., creating 100 jobs in the St. Louis area.

In efforts to increase efficiency and grow output, Tyson is adding three production lines capable of processing 16 million pounds of product a year.

In an email, Tyson spokesman Derek Burleson said the investment will create about 100 jobs and “we expect the lines to be operational by March.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette