U.S. & Canada Value Added Deli and Produce Market to Garner $20.37B by 2027

Portland, OR — As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market was pegged at $12.82 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $20.37 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Rise in demand for ready-to-eat, developing retail infrastructure, and surge in adoption of veganism drive the growth of the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market. However, high price of value-added deli and produce hinders the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of organic fruits and vegetables among buyers would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for ready to eat products increased during the pandemic due to the announcement of lockdown across several regions.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has reinforced the idea of a healthy diet and encouraged consumers to invest more in fresh fruits and vegetables.

The U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market is segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, and country. Based on type, the ready to eat salads segment held the largest share in 2019, accounted for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the grocery stores segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the superstore segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The market across the U.S. held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The report offers the analysis of the market growth across Canada.

The U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bridgford Food Corporation, Bonduelle, Calavo Growers, Inc, Bright farms, Dutchman’s Store, Dole Food Company, Freshway Foods, Fresh Express, Sunripe Freshmarket, Mann Packing Co., Inc., and Taylor Farms.

