U.S. Customs Seizes Over 300 Pounds of Illegal Deli Meats at El Paso Border Crossing

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing seized 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham Thursday.

The discovery was made shortly after 6 a.m., when a 20-year-old United States citizen, resident of El Paso, Texas, presented himself for inspection. A CBP officer observed what appeared to be meat products hidden in the back seat of a 2012 Honda Odyssey driven by the individual.

A negative declaration for fruits, meats, vegetables, meats, plants, and live animals was obtained by the CBP officer who then referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection.

