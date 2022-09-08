UNFI Offers New Meal Solutions to Help Retailers Meet Consumer Demand for At Home Food Options

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced it has added two new meal solutions to its offering to better allow retailers to meet the growing demand for quick, restaurant quality meals, while reducing in-store labor and the time required to create similar products on their own. The meal solutions are available nationwide to the more than 30,000 customer locations UNFI services.

The new on-trend meal solutions, a fresh meal kit from Cook•Able and flash-frozen meals from Cadence Kitchen, allow UNFI to quickly deliver additional high quality product choices which help customers differentiate their offerings at a time when consumers increasingly rely on their local retailer for meal options.

“With consumers continuing to favor eating at home versus away, retailers are looking to offer delicious and effortless products to time-challenged consumers that replicate the restaurant experience at budget friendly pricing,” said Jody Barrick, Vice President of Bakery/Deli at UNFI. “These chef-inspired offerings from Cook•Able and Cadence Kitchen give retailers a fast, delicious and reasonably priced turnkey experience, affording their teams additional time to focus on serving their customers.”

Fresh Meal Solutions

The fresh, simple and flavorful meal kits from Cook•Able feature quick and convenient recipes with pre-portioned ingredients that serve 2-4 individuals and are ready in 20-25 minutes. Shelf stable for 14 days and available at a suggested retail price of $12.99 to $19.99, the meal kits come in familiar flavors, including:

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

Creamy Bacon & Parmesan Pasta with Broccoli

Hot Honey Chicken with Seared Garlic Broccoli and BBQ Roasted Potatoes

Mediterranean Chicken with Olives, Feta & Rice

Pan Seared Orange Chicken with Broccoli

Tuscan Herb Chicken in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowls with Broccoli & Peanuts

Weeknight Chicken Pad Thai with Broccoli and Peanuts

Chef Crafted Restaurant Quality Frozen Meals

With a wide range of international menu items, creative flavor profiles and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Cadence Kitchen meals go from flash-frozen to ready-to-eat in 15 minutes or less. Designed to provide consumers with planning flexibility, the following frozen entrees and sides are available at a suggested retail price of $5.99 to $9.99.

Entrees:

American Beef Stew

Chicken and Andouille Sausage Jambalaya

Chicken Tikka Masala

Five Cheese Pasta (Fiocchetti) in Bolognese Sauce

Gluten Free BBQ Mac and Cheese

Lobster Tortellini

Prime Rib Stroganoff

Prime Rib Beef and Broccoli

Prime Rib with Mushroom Gravy

Shrimp Scampi

Sides:

Four Cheese Mac and Cheese

Mexican Style Street Corn

Vegan Latin Bowl

