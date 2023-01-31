United States Championship Cheese Contest Announces Nationally Renowned Judging Team

MADISON, WI – Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, today unveiled the all-star team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition. The event is set for February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This year’s expert judging team includes 41 cheese graders, cheese buyers, dairy science professors, and researchers from 12 states across the U.S. They are:

Valerie Arechiga, Glanbia Nutritionals

Jill Allen, Tillamook County Creamery Association

Greg Anderson, The Kroger Company

Kirk Baldwin, KB Consulting

Marc Bates, Bates Consulting LLC

Larry Bell, LBell Consulting LLC

Theodore Brown, Cabot Creamery Cooperative

David Burk, Marathon Cheese

Kimberlee Burrington, American Dairy Products Institute

Dominique Delugeau, Saputo Dairy USA

Chris Eckerman, KDI Cheese

Dr. Nana Farkye, California Polytechnic State University

Chad Galer, Dairy Management Inc.

Glenn Hatcher, Pacific Cheese

Kory Hyvonen, Oshkosh Cold Storage

John Jaeggi, Center for Dairy Research

Dr. Mark Johnson, Center for Dairy Research

Andy Johnson, Dairy Connection Inc.

Aileen Kacvinsky, Schuman Cheese

Kyle Koll, Sargento Foods

Anna Ku, Tillamook County Creamery Association

Laura Laehn, Masters Gallery Foods

Dr. Susan Larson, Center for Dairy Research

Terry Lensmire, Lensmire Dairy Consulting

Christophe Megevand, Schuman Cheese

Dr. Lloyd Metzger, Valley Queen Cheese

Gina Mode, Center for Dairy Research

Michael Pederson, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Adam Porath, Winona Foods

Rob Richter, Great Lakes Cheese

Dave Satterness, Chr. Hansen (retired)

Steve Schenkoske, TOSCA

Ben Smith, Hilmar Cheese Company

Marianne Smukowski, Marianne Smukowski Consulting

Dean Sommer, Center for Dairy Research

Gideon St. Aubin, Dairy Farmers of America

Cathy Strange, Whole Foods Market

Eric Vorpahl, Masters Gallery Foods

Julie Winans, Chr. Hansen

Nial Yager, Washington State University Creamery

Matt Zimbric, Foremost Farms USA

Judging will once again be overseen by the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest leadership team, comprised of nine longtime dairy professionals:

Chief Judge Jim Mueller, Mueller Consulting

Chief Judge Emeritus Bob Aschebrock

Chief Judge Emeritus Bill Schlinsog

Assistant Chief Judge Tim Czmowski, Agropur (retired)

Assistant Chief Judge Stan Dietsche, Oshkosh Cold Storage

Assistant Chief Judge Josef Hubatschek, ALPMA (retired)

Assistant Chief Judge Mariana Marques de Almeida, Mrs. J and Co.

Assistant Chief Judge Sandy Toney, Masters Gallery Foods

Director of Logistics Randy Swensen, Wisconsin Aging & Grading Cheese

Hosted biennially by WCMA since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition. This year, members of the public are welcome to observe the preliminary rounds of judging live and in-person from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22. Fans of great cheese are also encouraged to tune in at USChampionCheese.org for the exciting, livestreamed announcement of the U.S. Champion Cheese at 2:00 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, February 23.