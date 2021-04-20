Unreal Deli Gives Vegans a Plant-Based Alternative to Corned Beef and Other Sandwich Meats

Entrepreneur Jenny Goldfarb has a new brand of corned beef on the market — but where’s the beef?

The Woodland Hills resident is the force behind Unreal Deli, a startup that makes plant-based versions of the meats her great-grandfather served in a New York deli, corned beef and roast turkey, with more to come.

Goldfarb has scored some notable successes since she launched the brand in 2018, placing the product in restaurants and grocery stores and competing on the ABC reality series “Shark Tank,” getting more than twice the investment she was seeking from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

