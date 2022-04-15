Upcycled Brewer’s Foods Debuts at Sprouts Farmers Market

Brewer’s Foods, a family-owned company that upcycles brewers’ spent grains, has announced its national launch with Sprouts Farmers Market, which operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. Sprouts will carry Brewer’s Foods’ pita chip line and flatbread crackers in all of its locations.

Brewer’s Foods has been selling regionally in the Northeast at Whole Foods Market, local retail chains, specialty stores, and cheese shops. This is the first U.S. grocer to provide the upcycled food line with national exposure.

“Launching Brewer’s Foods in Sprouts is a dream on its own but to be able to coincide the launch with Earth Day really makes it special,” says co-owner Kyle Fiasconaro, in a statement. “The more people who learn about upcycling and our mission of fighting food waste, the better.”

