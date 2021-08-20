US Soup Sales to Drop as Consumers Eschew Canned Foods for Fresher Options

CLEVELAND — US demand for soups and stews is projected to decline at an average annual rate of 2.3% in nominal terms through 2025, according to Soups & Stews: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. The COVID-19 pandemic bolstered sales of soups and stews in 2020, particularly canned, as consumers ate out less and stocked up on shelf-stable foods. However, this high base is expected to weigh on demand going forward. A variety of factors will further prevent advances, including:

competition from homemade soup (although homemade soup is often made with packaged broth), as consumers are preferring fresher options, soup provided by grocery stores, and soup offered by foodservice establishments

shifting consumer preferences and some shoppers’ negative perception of canned food leading to experimentation with a wide variety of meal options perceived as healthier, fresher, or trendier

increased competition from suppliers of frozen foods and meal kits

consumer concerns about high salt content

Nevertheless, suppliers will continue to invest in new and improved soup formulations and marketing to support sales. Ongoing income growth and desire for convenient meals will cause some consumers to purchase premium soups, supporting demand in value terms. Higher prices may also boost nominal sales early in the forecast period as producers grapple with inflation in the costs of inputs. Suppliers are also experimenting with alternatives to cans for packaging to improve consumer perception of product quality, including aseptic containers and glass jars.

These and other key insights are featured in Soups & Stews: United States. This report forecasts to 2025 US soup and stew demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

canned and other packaged wet soups and broths

frozen soup

dried soup mixes and broths

canned seafood soup

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Re-exports of soups and stews are excluded from demand and trade figures.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Soups-Stews-United-States-FF10057/?progid=91541

