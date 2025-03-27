Utz Adds New Sour Cream & Onion Flavor to Mixed Minis Pretzel Line

New Mixed Minis® brings one of Utz’s most popular flavors to pretzel lineup



HANOVER, Pa. — Utz®, a leading U.S. salty snack brand, has introduced Sour Cream & Onion flavor to its Mixed Minis Pretzel line. The new flavor is inspired by the brand’s top-selling flavored potato chip and brings the bold taste to Utz’s crunchy, bite-sized pretzels.

Sour Cream & Onion Mixed Minis, available in 12-ounce packages, feature a savory blend of tangy sour cream and bold onion flavors, creating a deliciously balanced bite. The Utz Mixed Minis Pretzel line first launched in February 2024 and brings a fun twist to classic Utz Pretzels in the form of three bite-sized shapes: Twists, Rings and Waffles. Sour Cream & Onion joins two existing flavors in the line, including:

Garlic Butter: deliciously seasoned pretzels covered with a rich and savory flavor combination of garlic and butter

Mike’s Hot Honey®: the perfect balance of sweet heat from Mike’s Hot Honey combined with the satisfying crunch of Utz pretzels

“At Utz, we are always looking for ways to bring bold flavors to snack lovers,” said Stacey Schultz, senior vice president of marketing, Utz Quality Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc. “By bringing one of our most beloved potato chip flavors into our Mixed Minis Pretzel line, we’re giving fans a whole new way to enjoy that irresistible taste and crunch they love.”

In addition to expanding the Mixed Minis line, Utz recently added Mini Twists Pretzels in a new 16-ounce size to its lineup. These bite-sized twists showcase Utz’s commitment to unmatched flavor, using treasured family recipes to create the most flavorful snacks. Crafted through a perfected process that ensures the right amount of crunch in every bite, these pretzels can be enjoyed straight from the bag or paired with dips for extra flavor.

Utz products are available online at utzsnacks.com and at leading retailers nationwide. To learn more about Utz, connect on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Zapp’s®, and Boulder Canyon®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.