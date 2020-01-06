Utz Quality Foods Completes Merger With Kitchen Cooked

HANOVER, Pa.- Utz Quality Foods, LLC announced today that it has completed the merger with Kitchen Cooked Inc. The acquisition includes the Kitchen Cooked snack food brand, direct store delivery (aka DSD) operations and its manufacturing operations.

The Kitchen Cooked snack food brand brings with it a range of fan-favorite potato chips, Kettle Kurls, Kettle Pops, popcorn, pretzels and more.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to add this important snack food brand and set of capabilities to our portfolio,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. “Since the 1930’s, Kitchen Cooked brings a strong consumer following and unique craft heritage in its core markets. Their distribution and manufacturing capabilities, along with their customer relationships, enhance our ability to grow our Utz brand portfolio further west.“

“We are excited to partner with Utz and believe that this is a great way for the two organizations to come together to create an even stronger manufacturing and distribution network throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa. Utz and Kitchen Cooked have almost a century each of experience in bringing great tasting snacks to our communities, and we believe this transaction only strengthens our ability to do so going forward,” said Paul Blackhurst, Vice President, Kitchen Cooked Inc.

Utz Quality Foods produces a full line of snack foods which are available in a wide range of flavors and come in convenient on-the-go and take-home sizes, available in leading retailers across the U.S.

About Kitchen Cooked Inc.

Kitchen Cooked Inc., headquartered in Farmington, IL, is a leading manufacturer and distributer of snack foods serving Central Illinois and Eastern Iowa. Beginning in the 1930’s manufacturing potato chips, Kitchen Cooked Inc. has expanded its product line to include Kettle Kurls, Kettle Pops, popcorn, pretzels, tortilla chips, pork rinds and more.

For more information, visit www.kitchencooked.net

About Utz Quality Foods, LLC

Founded in 1921, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. is the largest family‐managed, privately held, salty snack company in the United States, producing a full line of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, corn chips, tortillas, veggie stix/straws, popcorn, onion rings, pork skins and more. Its brands, which include Utz®, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Dirty® Potato Chips, Good Health®, Bachman®, Bachman Jax®, Wachusett®, Snikiddy®, Boulder Canyon®, Snyder of Berlin®, Tim’s Cascade®, and Hawaiian Brand® among others, are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates thirteen manufacturing facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts as well as 1,700+ DSD routes.

For information about Utz® or its products, please visit www.utzsnacks.com