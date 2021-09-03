Vancouver’s Festival of All Things Meat and Cheese Returns This Fall

And so we “meat” again: the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival will return for 2021 with an event they hope will be un-brie-lievable for charcuterie fans this fall.

Taking place Saturday, Nov. 6 in North Vancouver at the historic Pipe Shop, the popular fest that celebrates all things meaty and cheesy will feature an array of artisan vendors and their wares for ticket-holders to enjoy.

The fest has been somewhat re-imagined to work under pandemic restrictions. To that end, tickets for 50 per cent of the capacity will be available until British Columbia moves into Phase 4 of it’ four-part re-opening plan.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Vancouver is Awesome