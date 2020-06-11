Vandersterre Debuts New Cheese

Vandersterre is pleased to share this announcement of our new Landana Jersey AGED cheese with the industry.

Landana Jersey AGED

Pure and creamy Landana Jersey AGED

Landana Jersey AGED is made from special non-skimmed milk from Dutch Jersey cows. The Jersey cow is unique and is one of the oldest pure breeds, producing creamy and pure milk. This makes Jersey cheese particularly flavorsome. Landana Jersey AGED is made according to a traditional cheese maker’s formula, and is naturally matured on wooden shelves for at least a year. Its rich, fully-matured and particularly creamy flavor makes this cheese truly distinct. It is also free from colorings and flavorings, contains no preservatives and is entirely vegetarian. In addition to Landana Jersey AGED the range also includes Mature and Mild versions.

Different cow, different milk, different cheese

Landana Jersey Gouda is made from pure milk from Jersey cows. The Jersey breed is a real ‘primeval cow breed’. The milk from these friendly cows is something really special. Jersey milk is naturally full of healthy nutrients. The milk is rich in protein and fats (such as Omega-3) and has more vitamins and minerals than regular milk. The full milk is creamy and has a slightly sweet flavor, which can be tasted in the cheese. Furthermore, the milk is not standardized and the cream is not skimmed off. The milk goes straight from the cow into the cheese. This gives the cheese a fuller flavor. Landana Jersey Gouda is 100% natural, without any artificial colorings and flavorings, and non-GMO.

Landana Jersey AGED receives award in ‘Best New Dairy Product’ category



Landana Jersey AGED has received an award at the prestigious International Cheese & Dairy awards. As the only Dutch cheese in the top three, the cheese can proudly call itself ‘Best Dutch cheese of 2019’. The cheese was assessed on flavor, aroma, consistency and appearance, receiving the bronze award within its category.

For further information, please visit www.landanajersey.com