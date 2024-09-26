Vermont Creamery Celebrates 40 Years of Artisan Dairy with Introduction of New Soft-Ripened Goat Cheese, Hooper

Vermont Creamery’s first washed-rind, donut-shaped cheese honors co-founder Allison Hooper

WEBSTERVILLE — Vermont Creamery , a pioneer of consciously crafted artisan dairy products, celebrates 40 years of excellence in the dairy industry with the launch of Hooper, the brand’s first washed rind, donut-shaped cheese. Honoring its co-founder, Allison Hooper, the new aged cheese continues Vermont Creamery’s steadfast commitment to create high-quality, delicious dairy since 1984.

Chèvre Forèvre: Celebrating 40 Years of Vermont Creamery

When Allison Hooper and co-founder Bob Reese teamed up in 1984, a chance encounter and a big idea to bring French-style goat cheese to Americans quickly evolved into Vermont Creamery and its flagship product, fresh chèvre.

Over the last four decades, Vermont Creamery has led the way as a pioneer in American-made premium goat cheeses, amassing over 400 national and international awards recognizing its artistry and commitment to superior taste. Since its inception, Vermont Creamery’s offerings grew to feature culinary creams and aged cheese – including beloved favorites Bonne Bouche, Coupole, Bijou, St. Albans and Cremont – all blending the company’s European-inspired heritage with its Vermont roots for unmatched taste and quality. Vermont Creamery was also the first American company to launch French-style Cultured Butter in 1998, introducing American palates to the delightful and unique tastes of cultured cream.

Vermont Creamery has grown from just two employees to more than 120 employees and has doubled its physical footprint at its Creamery in Websterville , Vermont with an expansion in 2019 that allowed continued growth and innovation. With added capacity and new equipment, Vermont Creamery became the first U.S company to use state-of-the-art aging technology to produce goat cheese.

“Vermont Creamery began as a passion for quality cheese and a belief that we could create delicious, artisanal dairy while making a positive impact on everyone and everything our business touches,” says Allison Hooper, Co-Founder of Vermont Creamery. “Over the past 40 years, Vermont Creamery has continued to innovate and perfect its craft while embracing the Vermont spirit and mission that makes Vermont Creamery so special.”

Introducing Hooper

To commemorate its 40th anniversary, Vermont Creamery is proud to introduce Hooper – the brand’s newest mixed-milk soft-ripened cheese and its first washed-rind aged cheese. Hooper pays homage to the company’s co-founder, fulfilling Allison Hooper’s long-lived dream of creating a donut-shaped Geotrichum rind cheese.

Inspired by the traditional donut shape native to the Loire Valley, Hooper features Vermont Creamery’s signature wrinkled Geotrichum rind and is washed with a French gray sea salt brine, delivering an exceptional flavor experience and unique appearance. The donut-shape is inspired by Allison’s cheesemaking education in Brittany, France and helps to create an evenly aged cheese that also adds visual interest to a cheese board or plate. Soft and sliceable, the new cheese boasts a creamery, luxe mouthfeel and bright flavors. Made in small batches with local goat and cow’s milk, Hooper carries fruity, funky, savory and buttery flavor notes.

“Vermont Creamery has always been synonymous with high quality and great taste, and we’re inspired to continue building on the tradition of craftsmanship that was key to Bob and Allison’s vision,” says Harry Kahn, General Manager at Vermont Creamery. “A new aged goat cheese honoring Allison’s legacy is the perfect encapsulation of our 40th milestone and the exciting years ahead.”

Hooper joins Vermont Creamery’s legacy collection of award-winning artisan cheeses and is now available at Whole Foods. Hooper is also available at independent cheese shops across the country and will be sold online exclusively at Murray’s Cheese Shop for six months.

For more information about Vermont Creamery and its products, please visit www.vermontcreamery.com.

About Vermont Creamery

Founded in 1984 and B Corp certified since 2014, Vermont Creamery is a pioneer of consciously crafted artisan cheese, winning over 400 national and international awards for its suite of cheeses and cultured dairy products over the four decades since its founding. As an important partner in the steady diversification of the Vermont agricultural system, Vermont Creamery is dedicated to supporting its network of family farms and promoting sustainable agriculture in New England. Vermont Creamery is an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based member-owned cooperative Land O’Lakes, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.vermontcreamery.com.