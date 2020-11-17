Vermont Specialty Food & Beverage Producers Named Finalists at National 2021 Good Food Awards

BERLIN, VT – Twenty-two Vermont specialty food and beverage producers have been named finalists in the national 2021 Good Food Awards. The Good Food Awards are presented by the Good Food Foundation as a way of “shining a spotlight on the taste-making crafters at the vanguard of deliciousness and social and environmental excellence, the Awards catalyzes a shift in spending towards truly good food, and the rest of the industry follows.” Out of 1,928 entries across 16 categories, 336 producers made it into the finals, with 22 Vermont finalists in 13 categories. Finalists were announced on November 10th with 9 VSFA Members making the list: Spring Brook Farm Cheese, Champlain Orchards Cidery, Blake Hill Preserves, Savouré, Vermont Tortilla Company, Mount Mansfield Maple Products, Small Batch Organics, True North Granola, Mad River Distillers. A full list of finalists can be found here: https://goodfoodfdn.org/awards/finalists/

“We are thrilled to be among a handful of incredible Vermont food and beverage producers honored by the Good Food Awards,” shares Mimi Buttenheim, President of Mad River Distillers and VSFA Board Member. “This competition rigorously vets the entrants to ensure they meet supply chain transparency and environmentally sound agricultural practices. A Good Food Award badge is a meaningful endorsement from an organization that values both taste and sustainability.”

Here is a complete list of all Vermont Finalists, their product and category:

Members of VSFA that made the finals include:

Spring Brook Farm Cheese , Ashbrook and Tarentaise Reserve – CHEESE

, Ashbrook and Tarentaise Reserve – CHEESE Champlain Orchards Cidery , Ashmead’s Kernel – CIDER

, Ashmead’s Kernel – CIDER Blake Hill Preserves , Basil and Blueberry Shrub – ELIXIRS and Gooseberry & Elderflower – PRESERVES

, Basil and Blueberry Shrub – ELIXIRS and Gooseberry & Elderflower – PRESERVES Savouré , Rhubarb-Pink Peppercorn Soda – ELIXIRS

, Rhubarb-Pink Peppercorn Soda – ELIXIRS Vermont Tortilla Company , Turmeric Flavored Organic Stone Ground Corn Tortilla – GRAINS

, Turmeric Flavored Organic Stone Ground Corn Tortilla – GRAINS Mount Mansfield Maple Products , Pure Organic Vermont Dark Robust Maple Syrup – PANTRY

, Pure Organic Vermont Dark Robust Maple Syrup – PANTRY Small Batch Organics , Coffee Bean Granola Bark – SNACKS

, Coffee Bean Granola Bark – SNACKS True North Granola , Organic Maple Vanilla Granola Gluten-Free – SNACKS

, Organic Maple Vanilla Granola Gluten-Free – SNACKS Mad River Distillers, Revolution Rye – SPIRITS

Other Vermont Finalists:

Babette’s Table, Finocchiona and Saucisson Sec – CHARCUTERIE

Jasper Hill Farm, Bayley Hazen Blue – CHEESE

von Trapp Farmstead, Mt. Alice – CHEESE

Eden Specialty Ciders, Eden Cellar Series: Pomme de Glace Ice Cider and Benjamin – Holistic Pet Nat – CIDER

Fable Farm Fermentory, Emanation and Fluxion – CIDER

Abracadabra Coffee Co., Mexico Finca Santa Cruz Natural – COFFEE

Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft Co., Dulcey Truffle – CONFECTIONS

The Tipsy Pickle, Maple Whiskey Cherries – CONFECTIONS and Bourbon Barrel Aged Rum Bread N Butter Pickles – PICKLES

All Souls Tortilleria, Hearty Heirloom Corn Tortillas, Sonoran Flour Tortillas and Soft White Corn Tortillas – GRAINS

Moon And Stars, Arepas – GRAINS

Republic of Vermont, Vermont Wildflower Raw Honey – HONEY

V Smiley Preserves, Black Velvet Gooseberry Summer Flowers Honey Jam – PRESERVES

SILO Distillery, Cucumber Vodka and Vermaro – SPIRITS

Winners of the 2021 Good Food Awards will be announced on Friday, January 22, 2021 during a virtual Awards Ceremony. This event will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the winners’ kitchens and farms. Celebrations will continue with two additional events during their Good Food Awards Weekend, a Pop Up Shop and Virtual Mercantile. Find out more about these events here: https://goodfoodfdn.org/events/

To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, or call their office at (802) 839-1930.

About the Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA seeks to grow specialty food and beverage businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry.