Vermont Specialty Food & Beverage Producers Recognized as Finalists in Social, Environmental Excellence by Good Food Awards

BERLIN, VT – Fifteen Vermont specialty food and beverage producers have been named 2022 finalists in the 12th annual Good Food Awards. Out of 1,966 entries across 17 categories, 351 producers made it into the finals, with 15 Vermont finalists featuring 27 products in 11 categories. Finalists were announced on November 1st and winners will be announced in January 2022.

The national Good Food Awards are presented by the Good Food Foundation as a way of “shining a spotlight on the taste-making crafters at the vanguard of deliciousness and social and environmental excellence. Seven Vermont Specialty Food Association (VSFA) Members made the list: Agricola Meats (aka Monti Verdi Salumi), Blake Hill Preserves, Champlain Orchards Cidery, Pinup Pickles, Republic of Vermont, Runamok Maple, and Vermont Creamery. A full list of finalists can be found here: goodfoodfdn.org/awards/finalists/

“It continues to be no surprise that Vermont’s specialty food and beverage producers continue to be among the top-ranked in the nation for outstanding food innovation and business practices,” said Erin Sigrist, Executive Director of Vermont Specialty Food Association. “Applicants undergo a rigorous review process and must meet specific criteria; including proven efforts in equity and inclusion, social and environmental responsibility, and transparency in supply chain practices. This endorsement is taken seriously by producers and consumers around the country, and is a ringing endorsement of the company on all fronts. On behalf of the Vermont Specialty Food Association Board, I congratulate all of the Vermont producers that made the Good Food Award Finals this year.”

VSFA members that made the finals include:

Agricola Meats, Salame Classico – CHARCUTERIE

Blake Hill Preserves,

Basil & Blueberry Shrub, Spicy Jalapeno Shrub, and Wild Mint Shrub – ELIXIRS

Roasted Garlic Savory Jam – PANTRY

Raspberry with Wild Bergamot Flower Jam – PRESERVES

Champlain Orchards Cidery, Ettersburg and Honeycrisp – CIDER

Pinup Pickles, Pickled Strawberries and Bread & Butters – PICKLES

Republic of Vermont,

Honeycomb – HONEY

Cultured Maple Syrup – PANTRY

Runamok Maple, Orange Maple Bitters and Smoked Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup – ELIXIRS

Vermont Creamery, Bijou and Cremont – CHEESE

Other Vermont Finalists:

Appalachian Gap Distillery, Drumlin Champlain Valley Straight Rye Whiskey – SPIRITS

Cellars at Jasper Hill Farm,Highlander – CHEESE

Eden Specialty Ciders, Northern Spy Barrel-Aged Ice Cider and Windfall Orchard Farmhouse Cider – CIDER

Moon and Stars Arepas, Moon and Stars Arepas – GRAINS

Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft Co., Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar – CONFECTIONS

The Tipsy Pickle, Double Garlic Lush Pickles, Hart Bread N Butter, and Maple Breakfast Stout Pickles – PICKLES

von Trapp Farmstead, Mad River Blue – CHEESE

V Smiley Preserves, Plum Anise Hyssop Lemon Verbena Jam – PRESERVES

For the first time ever, Good Food Award finalists will be brought together for sale in an online popup shop from November 1-14, 2021. You can find and shop the finalists from across the nation at your own convenience here. (https://shop.goodfoodfdn.org/) Winners of the 2022 Good Food Awards will be announced on Friday, January 14, 2022 at an in-person event in San Francisco. Tickets will become available November 14, 2021.

About the Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA seeks to grow specialty food and beverage businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry.

To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, or call their office at (802) 839-1930.