Vermont Specialty Food & Beverage Producers Win National 2021 Good Food Awards

BERLIN, VT – Thirteen Vermont specialty food and beverage producers received fourteen awards across ten categories in the annual 2021 Good Food Awards. Four VSFA Members received awards: Blake Hill Preserves, Mad River Distillers, Mount Mansfield Maple Product, and Spring Brook Farm Cheese. Winners were announced during a virtual award ceremony on Friday, January 22nd. Find the full list of 2021 winners here: https://goodfoodfdn.org/awards/winners/

The Good Food Awards are presented by the Good Food Foundation as a way of “shining a spotlight on the taste-making crafters at the vanguard of deliciousness and social and environmental excellence. The Awards catalyzes a shift in spending towards truly good food, and the rest of the industry follows.” Out of 1,928 entries across 16 categories, 336 producers made it into the finals, with 22 Vermont finalists in 13 categories. 2021 finalists were announced in November 2020, view the full list of Vermont finalists here.

Award celebrations will continue this week with a virtual Pop Up Shop running from Monday, January 25 to Sunday, February 7. Consumers can browse and purchase the award winning products through the Good Foods online marketplace here: https://shop.goodfoodfdn.org/

“The growing list of Vermont specialty food producers that are recognized among the top-ranking producers in the nation says a great deal for Vermont’s food landscape,” says Erin Sigrist, Executive Director of the Vermont Specialty Food Association. “This rigorous competition is blind tasting and requires producers to meet environmental and social responsibility standards. The contributions that these producers make go far beyond the craft food landscape, their impact can be felt within Vermont and their communities.”

Find the complete list of all Vermont Winners, their product and category below (* indicates member of VSFA):

Abracadabra Coffee Co., Mexico Finca Santa Cruz Natural – COFFEE

All Souls Tortilleria, Hearty Heirloom Corn Tortillas – GRAINS

Babette’s Table, Finocchiona – CHARCUTERIE

*Blake Hill Preserves, Gooseberry & Elderflower – PRESERVES

Fable Farm Fermentory, Emanation and Fluxion – CIDER (received 2 awards)

*Mad River Distillers, Revolution Rye – SPIRITS

Republic of Vermont, Vermont Wildflower Raw Honey – HONEY

*Spring Brook Farm Cheese, Ashbrook – CHEESE

V Smiley Preserves, Black Velvet Gooseberry Summer Flowers Honey Jam – PRESERVES

To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, or call their office at (802) 839-1930.

About the Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA supports the growth of specialty food and beverage businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry.